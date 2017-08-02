Kick’d Out: Two Fresh Takes on Reebok’s Floatride Run For Both In & Out of the Gym

Kick’d Out: Two Fresh Takes on Reebok’s Floatride Run For Both In & Out of the Gym

The Reebok Floatride is the brand’s biggest innovation and most technically advanced running shoe to date. The shoe includes the new Floatride Foam Technology, a lightweight, pressure-set foam that provides an optimal mix of softness and responsiveness, enabling runners to float through their run. The refinement of Floatride Foam is a landmark step for Reebok running, with the technology standing up to countless hours of testing before going to market.

The silhouette of the Floatride includes an Ultraknit upper for maximum support and flexibility and a sleek aesthetic feel. The upper is engineered in zones to provide adaptive comfort, and a deep “V” shape forming where the upper and heel cup meet offers maximum breathable flexibility throughout the entire run.

The Reebok Floatride is available on Reebok.com and retailers nationwide for $150.