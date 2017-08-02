Multiplatinum chart-topping Dallas, TX artist Post Malone returns to the road this fall for his biggest North American headline tour yet. It kicks off September 2 in Chicago, IL at North Coast Festival, rolls through major markets across the nation, and concludes on Halloween night October 31 at Centerstage in Atlanta, GA. Check out the full confirmed routing below.
Post will be out supporting his platinum-certified full-length debut, Stoney [Republic Records]. In celebration of the tour, limited-edition Stoney Tour merch will be available on www.postmaloneshop.com beginning August 1 until August 31.
Get tickets HERE.
TOUR DATES
September 02 – Chicago, IL – North Coast Festival
September 09 – Anaheim, CA – Day & Night Festival
September 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
September 13 – Ottawa, Canada – City Folk Festival
September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
September 16 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore
September 19 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
September 20 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
September 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic
September 24 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s
September 25 – Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theater
September 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex
September 29 – Portland, OR – Roseland
September 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
October 03 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
October 04 – San Diego, CA – Observatory
October 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
October 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
October 10 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
October 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
October 14 – Mexico – Elusion Festival
October 17 – Miami, FL – Revolution
October 18 – Orlando, FL – Venue 578
October 22 – Nashville, TV – Marathon Music Works
October 24 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
October 25 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
October 26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
October 29 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival
October 31 – Atlanta, GA – Centerstage