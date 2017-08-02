Multiplatinum chart-topping Dallas, TX artist Post Malone returns to the road this fall for his biggest North American headline tour yet. It kicks off September 2 in Chicago, IL at North Coast Festival, rolls through major markets across the nation, and concludes on Halloween night October 31 at Centerstage in Atlanta, GA. Check out the full confirmed routing below.

Post will be out supporting his platinum-certified full-length debut, Stoney [Republic Records]. In celebration of the tour, limited-edition Stoney Tour merch will be available on www.postmaloneshop.com beginning August 1 until August 31.

Get tickets HERE .

TOUR DATES

September 02 – Chicago, IL – North Coast Festival

September 09 – Anaheim, CA – Day & Night Festival

September 12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

September 13 – Ottawa, Canada – City Folk Festival

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

September 16 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore

September 19 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

September 20 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

September 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic

September 24 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s

September 25 – Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theater

September 26 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

September 29 – Portland, OR – Roseland

September 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

October 03 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

October 04 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

October 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

October 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

October 10 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

October 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 14 – Mexico – Elusion Festival

October 17 – Miami, FL – Revolution

October 18 – Orlando, FL – Venue 578

October 22 – Nashville, TV – Marathon Music Works

October 24 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

October 25 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

October 26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

October 29 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

October 31 – Atlanta, GA – Centerstage