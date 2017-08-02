The 4th Annual SOURCE360 Returns to The Cultural Epicenter of Downtown Brooklyn

Master P, Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shanté, Brand Nubian, Lil’ Kim, Havoc, Maino, Freeway, Mack Wilds, Charlamagne Tha God, Elle Varner, Mysonne, Casanova, Jay Critch, Nitty Scott MC, Axel Leon, Bianca, Cyn Santana, Deb Antney, Max Santos, and Many More Set to Speak or Perform

Celebrating Innovations in Arts & Culture, Music, Film & TV, Fashion, Sports, Business, and Technology with Hip-Hop Icons, Community and Business Leaders

New York, NY – August 2, 2017– Free registration now open for the incredible fourth annual SOURCE360 Festival and Conference, presented by NorthStar Charities and The Source Magazine. Set for Thursday, August 10th through Sunday, August 13th in the exciting cultural center of downtown Brooklyn, SOURCE360 offers a full spectrum of activations designed to engage and educate the community with the latest in arts & culture, music, film & television, fashion, sports, business, and digital technology. Venues include prominent cultural institutions such as BRIC Arts|Media House, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Theatre for a New Audience: Shakespeare in New York and more! SOURCE360 celebrates the innovation and creativity inspired by Hip-Hop and represents Brooklyn’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Free registration and premium tickets for SOURCE360 signature concerts are available at https://source360.eventbrite.com.

The SOURCE360 will include nightly signature concerts, thought leadership panels, youth education and training sessions, a brunch celebration, a fashion show, a beauty bar, nightlife events, and more. In addition, the SOURCE360 Festival Block Party on Saturday (August 12), will feature musical performances by Brand Nubian, Freeway, Mack Wilds, Drag-On, Nitty Scott, Jay Critch, Quadir Lateef, Renee Neufville/Zhane, Prodigy/Mindless Behavior and more, as well as a Battle Rap presented by Queen Of The Ring, Kids360 activities, step/stroll performances, live dance performances from Brick House Studios NYC, double dutch, clowns, face painting, Brooklyn Public Library Mobile Bus, vendors, live DJs, and virtual reality games.

Throughout the week, the SOURCE360 Signature Concert Series will continue our tradition of honoring our past while celebrating our future. The series will feature musical performances by notable Hip-Hop legends and the hottest up and coming talent ready to create their own legacy. The highlight of this series is very special tribute to the late Prodigy of New York rap group Mobb Deep.

SOURCE360 is focused on educating the youth and inspiring the community by presenting a number of pro-social activations and programs. Chief among them is the daylong SOURCE360 Tech Hackathon on Thursday, August 10th; through a partnership with digital technology leader Blue1647, youth from grades 6-12 will get hands-on training in how hip-hop culture and web/mobile technology can be applied to creating innovative solutions to community issues. Registration for this free event at Brooklyn Borough Hall is available here.

SOURCE360 is more than a festival and hub of creative performances. Education and thought leadership is essential to the mission, with a schedule of SOURCE360 Speaker Series panel discussions conducted by influencers and entrepreneurs in arts and culture, music, film and television, media, technology, sports and fashion. A panel discussing music biz technology will be moderated by Lisa Evers (FOX and Street Soldiers) and will include Kedar Frederic (TuneCore), Corey Llewellyn (Digiwaxx), Yomi Desalu (BET), Wendy Washington (This Is Dope!) and Valeisha Butterfield-Jones (Google); the session addressing innovative solutions to increase trust between the community and the police features Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn NAACP President L. Joy Williams, NYPD Brooklyn North Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, New York City Councilmen Antonio Reynoso and Jumaane Williams, and Dana Rachlin of NYC Together. A panel on opportunities and regulations related to the cannabis business will feature Freeway, Gia Morón (Women Grow), April Walker (Walker Wear), Rani Soto (I Deserve Canna), Kassandra Frederique (New York State Drug Policy Alliance) and Super Bowl champion and former New York Jet Marvin Washington.

The contemporary beauty and fashion industry will be discussed by Kahh Spence (celebrity hairstylist), Monica Veloz (beauty blogger), Destiny Moore (Moore by Destiny Moore), Marshalle Crockett (makeup artist), and Andrea Fairweather (celebrity makeup artist); while the current film, TV, and webcasting business will be explored by Benny Boom (director, All Eyez On Me), Rahman Dukes (Revolt), Thembisa Mshaka (writer/film producer), Dorian Missick (actor), and Eden Duncan-Smith (youth actor). A panel titled “Bridging The Gap Of Hispanic & Urban Culture” will feature Danny Hastings (Automicus Films), L Boogs (DJ, Power 105.1/Sirius Shade 45), Cyn Santana (Love & Hip-Hop), Max Santos (musician), and SP The Producer (musician); and the state of Hip-Hop will be examined by a panel including Charlamagne Tha God (radio and television personality), Deb Antney (manager and radio personality), Lord Jamar (Brand Nubian). More panelists and noted session moderators will be announced. Attendees will have the opportunity to build their professional network, enjoy the creativity of Hip-Hop, and gain new insights.

Another highlight of the event will be the SOURCE360 Master Class Power Talks, one-on-one interview sessions with influential and inspiring industry leaders. Debra Lee, CEO of BET, will speak on “The Power of Evolution of Cultures, Content and Commerce,” and Master P, CEO of No Limit, will share his journey and thoughts related to “The Power of Hip-Hop and Business.” Surprise music performances will take place between these exclusive conversations at the Theatre for a New Audience: Shakespeare in New York. More Power Panels will be announced.

To showcase Hip-Hop’s up-and-coming talent, SOURCE360 will also host The Unsigned Hype Showcase and Mic Check All-Stars, which allows up-andcoming artists to battle it out live on stage. Mic Check will feature performances by the next generation of Hip-Hop leaders, including Casanova, Jay Critch and Quadir Lateef. We also have our famed Unsigned Hype competition. Those who will showcase their burgeoning talents include Axel Leon, Chris Rivers, Shotgun Suge, HMF: Baby Homie + Young SAV, Monolo Rose and Choppa Zoe. This exciting display of raw Hip-Hop talent takes place at the BRIC Arts|Media House on Friday, August 11th. Tickets are available here.

SOURCE360 will wrap with an elegant brunch honoring key community leaders who are devoted to social justice on Sunday, August 13th.

For more information on SOURCE360, please visit: www.thesource360.com and join the conversation at #SOURCE360. Twitter: @source360 Instagram: source_360

The 4th Annual SOURCE360 Festival

Thursday, August 10th

Brooklyn Borough Hall

209 Joralemon Street at Court Street Brooklyn, New York 11201

*All Thursday events for SOURCE360 will be held at Brooklyn Borough Hall with the exception of the SOURCE360 After Party

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. MUSIC TECH HACKATHON

1:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

Tech: New Age of Digital Music, Marketing & Making Money

Moderator: Lisa Evers of Fox and Street Soldiers

Panelists: Kedar Frederic of TuneCore, Corey Llewellyn of Digiwaxx, Yomi Desalu of BET, Wendy Washington of ThisIsDope!, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones of Google

3:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

Community & Policing: Innovative Solutions To Increase Trust

Moderator: Coss Marte

Panelists: Dana Rachlin, Councilman Antonio Reynoso, Councilman Jumaane Williams, L. Joy Williams, D.A. Eric Gonzalez, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey

6:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

Business Opportunities and Regulations of the Cannabis Industry

Moderator: Gia Morón of Women Grow

Panelists: Freeway, Marvin Washington, April Walker of Walker Wear, Rani Soto of I Deserve Canna, Kassandra Frederique of NYS Drug Policy Alliance

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. SOURCE360 KICK-OFF RECEPTION

Brooklyn Borough Hall Private Opening Reception

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. SOURCE360 AFTER PARTY

Location: TBA

Performers: Maino, Mysonne, Elle Varner, Bianca

Friday, August 11th

BRIC Arts Media

647 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, New York 11217

1:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

HERSource Presents: The Glam Factor & How To Make It Work

Panelists: Monica Veloz, Kahh Spence, Destiny Moore, Marshalle Crockett, Andrea Fairweather

3:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

Lights, Camera, Action: Hip-Hop Culture In Cinema & Television

Panelists: Benny Boom, Roxanne Shanté, Thembisa Mshaka, Rahman Dukes, Dorian Missick, Eden Duncan-Smith

4:30 p.m. SOURCE360 MASTER CLASS with Master P, CEO of No Limit Performance: Elle Varner

**All Friday events for SOURCE360 will be held at BRIC Arts Media with the exception of the SOURCE360 Master Class Power Talks, which will be held at the Theatre for a New Audience, 262 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY—across from the BRIC Arts Media

5:00 p.m. SOURCE SPEAKER SERIES

SOURCE Latino: Bridging the Gap Of Hispanic & Urban Culture

Panelists: L. Boogs, SP The Producer, Danny Hastings, Max Santos, Cyn Santana Performance: Miguel Bonilla & 8 Bars Band

6:00 p.m. SOURCE360 MASTER CLASS with Debra Lee, CEO of BET Performance: Elle Varner

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. SOURCE360 UNSIGNED HYPE

UNSIGNED HYPE Contestants (Axel Leon, Chris Rivers, Shotgun Suge, HMF: Baby Homie + Young SAV, Manolo Rose, Choppa Zoe)

SOURCE360 MIC CHECK: GEN NEXT MUSIC SHOWCASE Performers: Casanova, Jay Critch, Quadir Lateef

Saturday, August 12th

Rockwell Place (between DeKalb Avenue and Fulton Street)

Brooklyn, New York 11217

12:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. SOURCE360 BLOCK PARTY/FREE

• Music Performances (Brand Nubian, Freeway, Mack Wilds, DragOn, Nitty Scott, Jay Critch, Quadir Lateef, Renee Neufville/Zhane

• Battle Rap (QOTR: Past Porter, Toni Blanco, Bonnie Godiva, GWITTY, Ms Fit, Tori Doe, E-Hart, 40 B.A.A.R.S.)

• Prodigy/Mindless Behavior, and More Kids Talent Show

• Art Exhibitions

• Virtual Reality Zone

• Urban Fashion Show

• Dance Performances featuring Brick House Studio NYC dancers

• Poetry & Spoken Word

• Comedy Sets (Jack Thriller, Willie Jackson, and More)

BRIC Arts Media

647 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, New York 11217

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. SOURCE360 SPEAKER SERIES

State of Hip-Hop: 40 Years And Now Leaders of Pop Culture

Panelists: Charlamagne Tha God/The Breakfast Club, Mack Wilds/Artist, Deb Antney/Love & Hip-Hop, Lord Jamar/Brand Nubian

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. SOURCE360 MUSIC SHOWCASE AND TRIBUTE TO PRODIGY

Sunday, August 13th

Location: TBA

Time: TBA

SOURCE360 BRUNCH

SOURCE360 BRUNCH