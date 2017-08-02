In 1999, Puerto Rican rapper Big Pun became the first Latino solo artist to reach platinum sales for an LP with his debut album ‘Capital Punishment’, which included hit song “Still Not a Player”.

Latinos have been breaking ground in hip-hop since it’s humble beginnings. Join us at BRIC Arts Media in Brooklyn, NY to discuss the current and past state with panelists DJ L Boogs, Cyn Santana, Max Santos, Pedro “SP” Polanco and Danny Hastings as we breakdown the blurred lines in Latin and urban culture.

What are some of your favorite songs from Latin Hip-Hop Artists?

Join us Friday August 11th for our panel discussion on bridging the gap between the Latino and Urban culture! RSVP to all FRESS events HERE!