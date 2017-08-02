Stephen Curry is obviously one of the biggest names in sports all together, although he will always be a step behind in the LeBron James era. One who was in the spotlight since he was 18 years old and has exceeded expectations on the basketball court. Curry is not too shabby himself coming from a small D1 school like Davidson College and one who has easily made the world fall in love with his killer jumpshot and his beautiful family. The two have some awesome things in common and at times the two like to share their laughs on social media.

Over the weekend, Stephen Curry attended his former teammate Harrison Barnes‘ wedding and decided to have some fun with the motivational instagram video LeBron posted sporting a baldy two days after the loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In the video, the 2x MVP is seen mocking LeBron James with Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” playing in the background, which is the same song James was rocking out to in his video. To make matters even more fishy, Cavs PG Kyrie Irving was seen in the video hyping Curry up on the sideline. When social media got a hold of the video Curry was an instant trending topic on twitter. Many of LBJ’s fans took the video as blatant disrespect towards the King while others just though of it as humorous. Curry has spoken out about the video while talking with The Athletics, Marcus Thompson II.

“I’ve been watching that video twice a day since it happened because its my favorite video in the entire world. He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives. So now every time I hear that song, that’s all I think about. And I’ve been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy. Not making fun of him.” “That was just a casualty of the moment because me and him were hanging out all night,” he said. “Then that song came on and I was having a good time. Obviously, that’s a separate side story to their relationship, but neither one of us was trying to clown him.”



We will see how King James takes the video, we all know LeBron will speak about it soon. Don’t we all just love the off-season. Check out LeBron’s instagram video below. All videos of Curry doing the dance have been removed from instagram reportedly.