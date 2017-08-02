Tupac’s Last “Thug Mansion” Goes Up For Sale For A Reported $2.7M

A Woodland Hills, California mansion that late rapper/actor Tupac Shakur used to call home has been put up for sale for a reported $2.66 million.

SHakur moved into the home following his release from a NYS Correctional Facility after being bonded out by the Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight until he was gunned down in Las Vegas while riding with Knight down the Vegas strip.

DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit bought the six bedroom mansion in 2003 for $1.3 million before selling it to the owners who are currently putting up the property for sale.The lavish digs also features an outdoor kitchen and a pool equipped with a waterfall.