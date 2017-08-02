JAY-Z and Kanye West are two of the most iconic names in Hip-Hop, but as of late many have wondered about the official status of their now seemingly strained relationship.

Although the two have never really spoken in depth about their issues publicly outside of a few lines on JAY-Z’s latest single, “Kill JAY-Z.” a new documentary is shedding some light on some possible theories. Channel 4 UK finally releases their anticipated Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye West documentary, which jumps into the rocky friendship between the two musical brothers over the years.

The 51-minute documentary kicks off detailing how the heavyweights started their professional relationship by Kanye producing his Blueprint album. Including interviews with Clark Kent, Just Blaze, Jay-Z’s ex-teacher at school, GLC, Touré and others, the documentary provides a glimpse of how close the two once were and what ultimately led to the demise of the close knit duo.

As previously reported during his California stop in 2016 on his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye shed light on his issues with Hov revealing that the veteran rapper never called Ye following his wife, Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery in Paris.

“Jay-Z just call me, talk to me like a man. Just pick up the phone.”

The outburst sparked many theories as to what was really going on with the throne, including the fact that Jay-Z never intended to put an album out for Kanye when he signed him as an artist, which Ye covered in his song “Big Brother.”

Although no one may never know the real reason publicly, the documentary dives deep into the good, bad and ugly friendship between the two.

Watch the full documentary below.