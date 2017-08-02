Today in Source News Flash: The Weeknd dropped remix to “Reminder” featuring Young Thug and A$AP Rocky.

While speaking to Metro about his relationship with 40-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, JAY-Z called the musician a “modern day Shakespeare.”

OVO’s R&B tandem, Majid Jordan, will be releasing their sophomore album titled The Space Between this fall.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Nylite, Tretorn has partnered with artists from around the world to express themselves on the ultimate blank canvas: the Nylite sneaker. One of the collaborators was one and only Andre 3000.

For adidas‘s latest campaign and collaboration, the brand reconnects with Reigning Champ and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to to bring to you a full range of clothes and shoes.

The Trump administration is readying resources in the Justice Department’s civil rights division for the purpose of investigating and litigating “race-based discrimination” in US higher education, potentially with the aim of protecting white applicants from discrimination through affirmative action, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Beyonce is reportedly showing interest in becoming part of an ownership group to bid on her hometown Houston Rockets following a decision by team owner Leslie Alexander to sell the NBA franchise.