Adidas Originals was always here to push the envelope when it came down to expressing their opinion on footwear through a multitude of forms starting with art, designs and releases. The company will stick to its roots as it has announced a live show experience for fans that will be taking place throughout August for the launch of the EQT memo “everything that essential, nothing that is not” with a series of concerts. The shows will pay heavy homage to the underground culture of Hip-Hop and 90’s minimalism.

The artists headlining the shows include TDE’s Isaiah Rashad, BJ The Chicago Kid, Danny Brown and many more. You will have a chance as a fan to RSVP to each concert coming soon. The first show will take place on Saturday, August 5th in Miami, with follow-ups in Detroit, Atlanta and Chi-Town. We advise you to follow Adidas Originals on instagram for updates and opportunities to catch each show.

With the early celebration of the origin of the EQT Franchise, inspired by crossover movements of music and how they have taken over every city. The concerts will also be featured in unique venues that will give you a 90’s vibe to help celebrate the influence of streetwear and culture.

Check out the official dates for each show and each artist set to perform below.

Miami – Aug 15th – Isaiah Rashad, DJ Amtrac, Craze



Atlanta – August 12th – Abra, Raury, Pheels



Detroit – August 19th – Danny Brown, Angel Haze, Jay Daniel



Chicago – August 25th – BJ The Chicago Kid, Kami, Joey Purp

