In celebration of the one year anniversary of the release of “Cute” and to mark the official end of the Big Baby D.R.A.M. album chapter, DRAM has released the “Cute Remix (feat. Cardi B).” DRAM’s RIAA Certified Gold debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M., which was released in October, featured the fan favorite “Cute,” as well as the now 5x RIAA Certified Platinum Grammy-nominatedsingle “Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty).” The “Cute” remix is available at all DSPs tomorrow. Listen to the “Cute Remix (feat. Cardi B)” here.