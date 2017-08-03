During the final days before the release of his upcoming project, Still Striving, A$AP Ferg is working until the very last minute. He just dropped of a crazy “East Coast Remix” which includes a star-studded roster of features. Ferg clearly brought out the big guns for this one, as he recruited many names that the East Coast proudly and endlessly claims.

The whole team came out to bless the track and everyone goes hard. The track consists of features from Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Flacko, Rick Ross, French Montana, A$AP Rocky and Snoop Dogg. Although Uncle Snoop is clearly not from the East Coast, it’s okay, because he’s Uncle Snoop.

A$AP Mob is coming through heavy this summer. After A$AP Twelvyy’s debut album dropped on August 4th, and Ferg’s project on the 18th, the Mob’s compilation project, a.k.a. the second installment of their Cozy Tapes series will arrive at the end of the month to finish of this A$AP season with a bang.

The “East Coast Remix” is available on Apple Music now. Stream it here.