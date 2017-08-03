Nathaniel Glover aka Kidd Creole of the legendary Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was arrested on Tuesday for stabbing a homeless man in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

Glover, 57, was arrested Wednesday without incident on 44th Street and Third Avenue in Midtown.

Creole is one of the original members of the groundbreaking Furious Five, which was led by Grandmaster Flash, who had classic hits such as “The Message” and “White Lines”.

The one-time trailblazing emcee works near the scene of the killing as a handyman and security guard and was on his way to his job, authorities said.

“They had no prior relationship,” the source said. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought John Jolly, 57, a convicted rapist and sex offender, was hitting on him, another source said.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

Pedestrians called 911 for Jolly just before midnight on Tuesday because they thought he was passed out, cops said. First responders were surprised to see multiple stab wounds in his chest, police said Wednesday. Medics rushed Jolly to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died.

A handcuffed Glover was walked out of the Midtown South Precinct on W. 35th St. on Wednesday, led by detectives.

The somber-looking elder statesman of rap, wearing a blue janitorial outfit, said nothing as he was placed into the back of a waiting car.