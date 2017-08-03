The rumors are true. Juicy J recruited Offset for his latest single, “Flood Watch”, which finally officially dropped today on Apple Music.

The track has been teased for a while across social media which got rumors swirling. “Flood Watch” is exactly what you would imagine when you see a hype rapper like Juicy J team up with another hype rapper like Offset, who has been having an amazing year himself. The cover art is thoughtfully executed, with a dope picture of the artist himself with an aesthetically complimentary background of orange and purple.

By the sound of this banger, Juicy J’s upcoming project, Rubba Band Business, is sure to be crazy.

Stream the song now by clicking here.