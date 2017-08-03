The JJ II Everyday Speed Pack pays homage to the long hours that J.J. is currently putting in with his Texans teammates now that training camp is underway. This pack is particularly meaningful to Watt, honoring the city and the teammates who support him both on and off the field by featuring colorway and design elements that celebrate his team and state.

J.J. has also gifted all of his teammates a pair of these shoes as part of the hard summer work they’re all putting in.

The Everyday Speed Pack will be available in men’s and kid’s sizes starting Friday, August 4 on Reebok.com/JJWatt for $100 and under.