New music coming from KOS featuring Dom titled “Passport”. The mellow record is reflective of the vibes that the California native has grown up area and treasures the most.

Produced by Tajima Hal, the single also has accompanying visuals that take the audience through a day in the life of the two as they spit their rhymes.

Having grown up in the city of Palmdale, KOS’s journey has been one that critics are keeping a close eye on thus far. Influenced by his upbringing in a rough part of town, combined with growing up in a household that practiced two separate religions, KOS has a pretty unique life perspective.

Aside from being a lyricist, KOS is also a professional cinematographer, and takes total creative control of his projects from the lyrics to the visuals.

“I’m not very good at following societies rules to the T because then I don’t feel like I’m innovating,” said KOS. “I have to push the limits on what people are comfortable with in order to change and inspire new ideas.”

His brand; “GXUVIR”, is a platform he uses to showcase his multimedia projects and endeavours. KOS and his brand have worked behind the scenes aesthetically developing artists such as Redman, Eric Bellinger, & many more.

Get into the visuals for “Passport’ below.



