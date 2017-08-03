Hip-hop started out as a cultivation of the musical talents and experiences from underrepresented black youth in the 80s. As time progress it became so much more. From art to fashion, hip-hop has left a mark on every industry it has come in contact with. As a result, for the first time in history it is admittedly the number one genre of music in America.

However, it has been a quite a journey to the number one spot. Since the emergence of the West Coast and N.W.A. era, misogynistic lyrics have become the new normal. While the tryst rappers brag about in songs can hold true to their experiences, the average listener most likely cannot relate. However, the problem that lies in the midst of the oftentimes squeem-ish lyrics is the undeniable influence rap has on it’s listeners.

Misogyny is defined as the hatred, contempt for, or prejudice against women or girls.

Whether it is being objectified, becoming synonymous with terms like “hoe” and “bitch”, or simply not being welcome to have a seat at the table, women have taken major L’s in the representation department. While men are promoted for the money and moves they make in the women are reduced to a part of the lifestyle that is not deserving of much praise unless she chooses to hold the title of the romanticized “ride or die chick.”

In retrospect one can only wonder how different things would be if some of pop’s top artist traded out their odes for love with sexual tirades that explicitly describe one night stands, threesomes, and other things better left unsaid. Which raises the question, does hip-hop get an unfair pass for the madness?

Women have made it clear time and time again that while we may enjoy the snare and the 808’s of a bass bumpin’ banger like the best of them, we want to enjoy it without subconsciously ingesting lyrics that make us question our worth.

You decide,is hip-hop getting a pass for misogyny?