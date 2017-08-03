The classic, legendary hoops game series is getting the ladies involved on the hardwood floor.

EA Sports has announced that this upcoming edition of NBA Live 18 will feature a full roster of WNBA teams and players. The WNBA will be available in WNBA Play Now, and teams and player skills have been specifically balanced to reflect the unique play style of the league and skills of its players. NBA Live Executive Producer Sean O’Brien had this to say about this historical announcement for the iconic brand:

We are extremely proud to partner with the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on this groundbreaking occasion. The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way. This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations in the franchise in the future.

Live 18 has already gotten in motion capturing sessions by conducting head shots for some of the WNBA’s brightest stars such as Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Allisha Gray, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and this year’s first overall pick Kelsey Plum. Check out a sneak peek of what the ladies look like on NBA Live 18. Be on the lookout for the demo version releasing on August 12. The game will be hitting shelves nationwide in September.