Virginia Bred Pusha T is coming off a recent engagement with his fiance, he’s had a quiet summer, but he still manages to make flames happen when he shows off unreleased adidas collaborations. The G.O.O.D Music lead guy gifted family and friends with pairs of the unreleased Adidas EQT Support Ultra PK sneaker in a vibrant cream colorway. Last year, the shoe was released in a grey colorway and this years set was cream. No details on if this shoe is exclusive for just friends and family for now or forever.

The inner circle of Pusha’s always receives the fire before the fans, but hopefully that will change going into the new season. Summer is almost over and we should be expecting either some new music from the “F.I.F.A” artist or a new announcement on a collaboration with adidas. We should know in the following weeks.

Check out the instagram post shared of the King Push x Adidas EQT Support Ultra PK Sneaker below