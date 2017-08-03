Rae Sremmurd Link With Mike Will Made It For Their First Single Off SremmLife 3

Rae Sremmurd just dropped the first single off of Sremmlife 3.

These brothers are known for making consistent party bangers, and this song is no different. “Perplexing Pegasus” is as satisfactory as its name. With Mike Will Made It on production, this single was a recipe for success from the start. It set a great tone for what fans should expect from the forthcoming album.

We don’t have man details on when the next full project is dropping, but at least we definitely know now that it’s on the way. This will be the third installment of their extremely popular Sremmlife series, and the duo has shown undeniable signs of growth since their debut.

The single is now available on Apple Music. Listen to it here.