The Glory Boyz Entertainment artist Mane Mane – is gearing up to release his long awaited project titled “KuKuSeason” later this month. On the Dnell produced track Mane Mane brings his energy to the drill track which is riddle with Chief Keef‘s popular adlibs in the background as he warns the opposition that they don’t want beef with him and his crew. The Benny Flash directed video shows Mane Mane and his gang riding around Chicago’s Westside as they tote guns and smoke. Check out the full video above!