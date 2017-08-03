This spring is full of “lit” releases…..

This upcoming spring will be the early jumpoff for Atmos, the brand has a vary of huge releases in the works and we are sure one of the surprises is the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1. The shoe will come equipped with premium details and are expected to release in April. These shoes are not related to the basketball player, Stephen Curry but they are just as lit as his jumpshot. The “Curry” Air Max 1 that released in 2003 is very similar to this upcoming release that will be featured in a Dark Curry/ Sport Blue and White-Black colorway. The release will more than likely be a retro, but things could change.

We will keep you updated as more details emerge on the release of the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Premium Retro.