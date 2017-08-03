Tory Lanez Says His New Album Is Done

Tory Lanez Says His New Album Is Done

It was around this time last year that Canadian-born singer and rapper Tory Lanez dropped off his debut I Told You album.

Now, wasting no time, the “Say It” crooner has announced that his sophomore effort is ready to go, save for a few minor details.

“The album is done ! Finishing Clearance and Art and it’s yours,” Lanez penned in a recent tweet.

The album is done ! Finishing Clearance and Art and it's yours . — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) August 2, 2017

In a series of earlier tweets, he also went on to display the amount of pride he’s put into in latest body of work, alluding to his earlier days as an artist.

“So proud of the music on the album , no lie I freestyled my whole first album. Now the pen is back on paper ..my day1 fans know what i mean,” he wrote. “I really forgot how nice I am with a pen and paper .. WOW .. album 2 is not a fuck around ting.”

There is a verse on my new album called "Hate to Say" that's 4:30 seconds of me laying everything on the table ….#Iconic — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) July 31, 2017

So proud of the music on the album , no lie I freestyled my whole first album. Now the pen is back on paper ..my day1 fans know what i mean. — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) June 22, 2017