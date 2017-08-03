Today in Source News Flash: Past Monday (July 31), the British Channel 4 aired its documentary Public Enemies: JAY-Z vs Kanye, exploring the relationship between two rap legends. You can now watch it online by clicking here.

The Afropunk Festival is only weeks away with lineup including names such as Sampha, SZA and Macy Gray. The organizers have just announced that Solange will be headlining the first day of the festival.

Kodak Black released a new track on Tuesday morning, “Dream Girl,” Kodak pleases his fantasy woman on “Dream Doll” (The name of the track was change shortly after its release).While the majority of the track finds the 20-year-old freestyling, his love for his lady remains fiery and untamed.

October’s Very Own opens its fourth flagship, specifically located at the premier Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

On September 8 adidas will release a solid pack of Pharrell’s Tennis Hu design featuring tonal mesh uppers, matching laces, contrasting tongue and heel accents, minimal branding.

Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III. Carter is looking at a sentence as high as 20 years in prison.

The Ravens have released a statement denying that their owner, Steve Bisciotti, didn’t want to sign Colin Kaepernick to the team. Rumored reasons were him taking a knee during the national anthem last year. “We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” the statement said. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”