JAY-Z has been known to push the creative envelope with his shorts from his latest album 4:44, but his latest short takes a jab at Hollywood’s double standards in a real way.

The six minute short features Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield and Jerrod Carmichael re-imagining an episode of the NBC hit series Friends with an all Black cast. The original episode titled “The One Where No One’s Ready” focused on Ross as he desperately tries to get the rest of the gang ready for a black tie event at the museum, but “Moonlight” takes a twist.

During the taping of the episode Lil Rell (who’s playing Joey) receives a phone call which stops the production during the infamous “Richard calling Monica” scene. While off set talking to who seems to be a good friend, the friend tells Carmichael how terrible it is to remake white shows with black faces in the most hilarious way possible.

“It’s garbage. It’s terrible man, it was whack as sh*t. It was just episodes of Seinfeld with Black people.”

Carmichael then begins to explain why he took the role only to be left feeling inadequate knowing his friend’s words were right. In a daze, he’s led backstage where he pays tribute to the movie Moonlight as you hear the Oscar blunder announce La La Land as the winner for the category of “Best Film” over Moonlight before the song “Moonlight” begins to play.

It’s no secret that 4:44 has brought out a more transparent and creative side of Hov, but it’s also seeing the artistic film side being showcased more as well. Jay who has executive produced many documentaries including his most recent collaboration with SpikeTV, A Moment in Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

Check out a snippet from the latest short below and stream it in it;s entirety at Tidal.com.