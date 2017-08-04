Words & Photos by Daniel Garcia

Lollapalooza’s opening day for 2017 was a rainy one, led by an impressive cast of rappers on Thursday [August 3, 2017], as the Chicago festival saw performances from the Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa and many more.

First up for the afternoon was Chicago’s Closed Sessions label’s new signee, Kweku Collins. Collins, who grew up just a few miles north in Evanston, performed a number of tracks from his new EP, Grey. The afternoon also boasted a performance from the emerging New Orleans duo, $uicideboy$, who brought a taste of the South to the Windy City.

And with the day only half way through, Lollapalooza already saw one of its biggest performances before sunset on Thursday, as the Migos hit the stage. Performing a number of their big hits, including “T-Shirt”, “Fight Night” and of course “Bad and Boujee”, the ATL trio did not disappoint, while bringing some Culture to the Midwest.

Other highlights throughout the evening included performances from Canadian DJ/producer, Kaytranada, rapper/producer Jon Bellion and the Pittsburg’s favorite stoner, Wiz Khalifa. Whether you were dancing to Kaytranada’s amazing remixes, or jamming out to “Black & Yellow”, you were able to enjoy some great rap and hip-hop all throughout the festival grounds.

Last but not least, Lil Uzi Vert, blessed his fans with another wild and entertaining performance. Headlining the Pepsi Stage to close out the night, Lil Uzi continued to show us why he is one of the best emerging entertainers in rap today. Unfortunately though, Uzi’s set was cut short after the festival was ended early, as bad weather caused an evacuation through the grounds. Although 20 minutes of Lil Uzi Vert is better than nothing.

From Wiz to Quavo, all rappers throughout the lineup weathered the storm and got the Chicago festival off to a great start.

Check out our gallery of photos from Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2017: