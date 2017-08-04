As a part of the NBA Africa Game and Basketball without Borders (BWB), the NBA and NBPA are planning to build 10 homes in Lenasia, South Africa. Roughly 200 volunteers from the NBA family which consists of WNBA & NBA players, legends, coaches and NBPA executives will help build the homes alongside the benefiting families. At the completion of this project, the NBA will have created 47 places to live, learn and play in South Africa.

Habitat for Humanity South Africa brings people together to provide decent shelter, improve livelihoods and reduce housing poverty for low-income families. Since 2007, together with NBA Cares, Habitat for Humanity South Africa has been building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in Johannesburg, Ivory Park, Orange Farm, Soweto and Katlehong. Amongst the NBA players who are rolling up their sleeves off the court is recent NBA Sportmanship award winner Kemba Walker. The All Star point guard shared some amazing footage on his Instagram page. Check it out here: