“Filling A Void” EP has gained major recognition as of lately with singles like “Supa Fly” (Produced By Billionaire Boyscout) and “Rendezvous” Ft. PT Ruger which recently hit a million views on Worldstar. Fendi Frost is back with his latest single off of the EP “NIU” which comes with a different sound showing that Fendi can do it all lyrically.

Fendi Frost takes it back to his days on NIU campus and all of the lessons he learned in and out of the classroom. Fendi teams up with producer Billionaire Boyscout again as he delivers a soulful instrumental to compliment Fendi Frost’s unique story telling bars. Phil Jordan captures every emotion in this cinematic visual elevating this song to new heights. Be on the look out for Fendi Frost he is definitely a breath of fresh air for hip-hop and next up from Chicago.