Middletown, NJ’s Matty Carlisle teamed up with Asbury Park, NJ’s Bulletproof Belv, to tackle one of the summer’s most ambitious and brightest collaborations Dark City has ever heard.

As a matter of fact, the two created Dark City Lights

Matty has been touring the world breaking down genre barriers singing for hard n landing haymakers on the industry for almost ten years now.

From shows and collaborations with Fetty Wap, Albee Al, and many other notables in today’s game, the two came together to create a magical moment.