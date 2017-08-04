Today HERSource features a fashion editorial about versatility and comfort while still maintaining some personal flair. Accent pieces paired with muted tones allows this look to go from day to night swiftly. Minimal and classic, we draw attention to detail and contrast looser fits with fitted pieces. Keeping the color palette neutral allows more to accessorize and give the look a personal touch. Single layered “made-for-summer” looks, for anything from exploring central park, bar-hopping, to commuting! Check out the full editorial below.

Credit List:

Photography @upforinterpretation

Styling @upforinterpreation & @luvjolly

MUA @yourglamgoddess

Mode: @VenusRose

Wardrobe & Pieces:

Blue Denim Jacket: Helmut Lang

Green Olive Cargos: Phillip Lim

Grey Chinos Trousers: Rick Owens

Black Crop Tops: Vintage

Blue & Green BMX Jogger: Vans

Green Shades: Vintage