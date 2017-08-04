Today HERSource features a fashion editorial about versatility and comfort while still maintaining some personal flair. Accent pieces paired with muted tones allows this look to go from day to night swiftly. Minimal and classic, we draw attention to detail and contrast looser fits with fitted pieces. Keeping the color palette neutral allows more to accessorize and give the look a personal touch. Single layered “made-for-summer” looks, for anything from exploring central park, bar-hopping, to commuting! Check out the full editorial below.
Credit List:
Photography @upforinterpretation
Styling @upforinterpreation & @luvjolly
MUA @yourglamgoddess
Mode: @VenusRose
Wardrobe & Pieces:
Blue Denim Jacket: Helmut Lang
Green Olive Cargos: Phillip Lim
Grey Chinos Trousers: Rick Owens
Black Crop Tops: Vintage
Blue & Green BMX Jogger: Vans
Green Shades: Vintage