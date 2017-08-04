ReshmaB Chains define street style accessories. The Uk-based designer has created a wave with her statement chains and accessories, as worn by greats like Lauryn Hill and Jhene Aiko. She has also created custom pieces for Madonna, collaborated with dancehall star Popcaan, and been featured as part of Caribbean Fashion Week in Kingston, Jamaica. The brand recently teamed up with super hot Brooklyn rap duo Thirsty 4 Pop for the latest lookbook!

All chains are available worldwide via www.reshmabchains.com