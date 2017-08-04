Never Broke Again recording artist, managed by Good Money GlobalYoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced today’s release of his highly anticipated mixtape, “AI YOUNGBOY”—his first body of work since his release from prison. “AI YOUNGBOY” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services here.

The 15-track mixtape includes two of his hugely successful singles, “Untouchable” and “Graffiti,” as well as featured appearances from Yo Gotti and Pewee Longway. “AI YOUNGBOY” celebrates its release with yet another stellar visual for “No Smoke.” The David G directed video premiered yesterday exclusively via YoungBoy’s Official Youtube channel.

TRACK LISTING