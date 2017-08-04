Never Broke Again recording artist, managed by Good Money GlobalYoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced today’s release of his highly anticipated mixtape, “AI YOUNGBOY”—his first body of work since his release from prison. “AI YOUNGBOY” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services here.
The 15-track mixtape includes two of his hugely successful singles, “Untouchable” and “Graffiti,” as well as featured appearances from Yo Gotti and Pewee Longway. “AI YOUNGBOY” celebrates its release with yet another stellar visual for “No Smoke.” The David G directed video premiered yesterday exclusively via YoungBoy’s Official Youtube channel.
TRACK LISTING
- Trappin – Produced by Prince GT
- Wat Chu Gone Do ft. Peewee Longway – Produced by Tahj $and hsvque
- No Smoke – Producded by DJ Chose
- Ride On Em – Produced by Dubba-AA
- Dark Into Light ft. Yo Gotti – Produced by Nard & B and XL
- No. 9 – Produced by Red On The Track
- Untouchable – Produced by D Brooks Exclusive
- Left Hand Right Hand – Produced by Niko The Kid and Bee’s Knees
- Twilight – Produced by Dubba-AA
- Came From – Produced by Dubba-AA
- Murda Gang – Produced by Dubba-AA
- Have You Ever – Produced by Dubba-AA
- Graffiti – Produced by Yatta Beats
- GG – Produced by Dubba-AA; Co-prod: DJ Swift
- Dedicated – Produced by Go Grizzly x Pooh Beatz