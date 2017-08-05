In a snippet of good news, Harvard University’s incoming class of freshman is one of its most diverse in recent years.

Not too far behind the stride’s this year’s graduating class took in creating the very first Black graduate commencement ceremony, the prestigious Ivy League has accepted a class that is 50.8% non-white, giving minorities the majority.

Offering a total of 2,056 candidates admission this year, Asian Americans lead at 22.2%, African Americans follow behind with 14.6%, Latinos at 11.6%, Native Americans at 1.9% and Native Hawaiians at 0.5%

“To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives. Harvard remains committed to enrolling diverse classes of students,” said Rachael Dane, spokeswoman for the university.. “Harvard’s admissions process considers each applicant as a whole person, and we review many factors, consistent with the legal standards established by the US Supreme Court.”

It’s important to note however, that this isn’t a first in school history. In fact, it was last year that Harvard actually topped this year’s number, accepting a class that was 51.4% minority.