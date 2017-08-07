Words & Photos by Daniel Garcia

Lollapalooza came to a close on Sunday [August 6, 2017], as some of your favorite rappers ended the weekend on a high note. With memorable performances from Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, 6LACK, Lil Yachty and more, the Chicago festival did not disappoint.

Bringing the crowd in early, Machine Gun Kelly proved that he is one of the best rock stars in rap. MGK tore it up, delivering the highest levels of energy for the whole weekend. Kelly set the bar very high for the rest of the evening.

Keeping things going, fans also enjoyed sets from two big emerging names, Chicago’s own, Noname, and Atlanta’s 6LACK. While very different, Noname and the “PRBLMS” singer both put on a great show for the Windy City audience.

Next up, it was time for Lil Boat to bless the crowd. Although a polarizing name in rap, Lil Yachty drew in one of the biggest crowds of the entire weekend. Yachty is a pure entertainer, and that was evident at Lollapalooza.

Two other highlights for the evening include Sampha and Joey Bada$$’ sets at the Pepsi Stage. Sampha performed a number of tracks from his 2017 LP, Process, while Joey treated fans to his Pro Era sounds.

Perhaps the best performance of the night though, goes to GOOD Music’s Big Sean. Sean killed it, and you can only imagine the Chicago crowd’s reaction when Sean performed some of his Kanye West collaborations. Sean brought Detroit to the Windy City and fans already can’t wait for his next visit.

Check out our gallery of photos from Day 4 of Lollapalooza 2017.