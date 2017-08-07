MADE & BMW of North America’s “Women Who Pay It 4ward” honored four outstanding women for their commitment to their professional industries and local communities. This exclusive, invite-only experience took place at the posh STK in midtown NYC; hosted by multi media host, speaker and new cohost of Page Six TV, Bevy Smith. Since 2015, the brunch event has helped BMW educate current and potential customers on its offerings, as well as its social change work and goals.

The women honored were Carmen Perez, Rachel Goldstein, Fatima Rahmati and Yvonne Kopacz Wright. Carmen Perez is best known for crossing the globe fighting for the rights and injustices of the incarcerated as well as being the Co-Chair of the Women’s March that took place earlier this year. Rachel Goldstein has founded Agent of Change, a company solely on the core value of making a difference in people’s lives through its event production and has raised thousands of dollars for chariies, non profits, wellness and social change issues. Fatima Rahmati fights for the rights of refugees and offers means of support for Afghan women and men seeking help. Yvonne Kopacz Wright is best known for her acting roles in Guiding Light, Days of Our lives, and Law and Order, to name a few. She is using her celebrity to raise awareness on saving the honeybee from extinction and spreading the knowledge on how they affect our ecosystem.