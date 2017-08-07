Coca Cola branded clothing has consistently proved to be a staple of the culture. The official lookbook for the latest in Coca Cola apparel has dropped and it’s a collaborative effort with New York streetwear label KITH. Graphic print T-shirts, hats, footwear, bathing suits and even a surfboard are being offered up in Coca Cola’s signature red/white hues with blatant Kith branding present on each piece. Check out the gallery below for images of the capsule and hit the KITH website for more images and info.