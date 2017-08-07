Gucci Mane And Chris Brown Do Anything But “Tone It Down” In Their New Video

Gucci Mane and Chris Brown just dropped off their fresh new visual for “Tone It Down”.

The video embraces various aspects of Asian culture, including the food and the arts. Throughout the video, the viewer gets to enjoy some pretty sweet martial arts sequences while Gucci and Breezy flex.

This is not the first time these two have collaborated, and their musical chemistry even dates way back to 2010 with Chris Brown’s early hit, “Ms. Breezy” off of In My Zone 2. The two later on joined forces again for the recent smash hit, “Party”, which just went platinum.

The track is a full on anthem, as both artists are undeniable superstars in their own lanes.

Watch the full video below.