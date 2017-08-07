It’s all about staying positive for R&B crossover artist Summer Williams. The artist says that while it may sound corny but she gets most inspired while riding high on good vibrations. She recently unveiled the artwork corresponding to her single “97” and fans can’t get enough.

Summer says she channeled her youth in crafting this latest hit and that reminiscing the 90s hit the spot. According to the songstress her mood when writing the song was light hearted but also sincere. She said in an interview, “It taps into love in the 90s. Martin and Gina, 90s shows, and wanted to express if i can’t have a love love that i don’t want it.”

Summer got personal when she revealed that the process gave her hope after Getting out of a long term relationship.The Black17 / Sony Red artist has no problem wearing her heart on her sleeve or expressing her emotions when performing in front of crowds. Audiences can appreciate her background in gospel and the support of her parents who also worked in the arts and served as personal and professional mentors.