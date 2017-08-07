The list of reasons why Issa Rae’s HBO show Insecure is such a huge success is pretty endless, but the show’s incredibly spot-on soundtrack is one of the factors. It features tons of hits that are old, new, mainstream and on the rise. The show just pulled ahead of the game with its latest weapon, a Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller track that is named after the show itself, “Insecure”.

The two R&B stars prove to be the perfect duo. The song delves into what it feels like to not have full confidence in a relationship. Jazmine takes on the woman’s perspective while Bryson comes through on the second verse with the man’s side of things. If you are familiar with the show, that alone would already give you a heads up on how fitting the song is for this steamy series.

Check out the track below.