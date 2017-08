New York singer-songwriter Joe Amo drops off the smooth summer jam “Feel Good.”

The Ty Fyffe-produced cut is heavy on the base and is sure to make the truck shake, with Brooklyn’s own Uncle Murda lending his talents to the cut and seamlessly blending rap and R&B together.

On the cut Amo sings:

“Baby why don’t you come roll with me/And I’ll make you feel so good”

Listen to the smooth cut below.