Jordan Peele’s independent film Get Out has officially earned the distinction of most profitable film of the year.

The horror flick cost about $4.5 million to make and took approximately $30 million in advertising.

Ultimately, the film has raked in $250 million worldwide, leaving a profit of $217 million behind and securing a 630 percent return on investment.

Since its release, the film has maintained a 99 percent rating on rotten tomatoes and earned its title as the highest grossing original screenplay.

Peele also went on to sign a two-year first-look deal with Universal Pictures earlier this year via his Monkeypaw Productions company in light of the film’s success, being gifted with a budget that far surpasses Get Out‘s, leaving a host of possibilities.

“I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects,” he said of the deal in a statement.