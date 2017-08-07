Approaching Chicago street music with unique, yet complementary styles, Lil Durk and Lil Reese are a drill rap dream team. Giving the visual treatment to their latest single, Durk and Reese share the lo-fi, high energy video for “Distance.“ Premiered by The FADER alongside an interview with Lil Durk, “Distance” provides a glimpse into the rappers’ everyday lives. The anthemic track, produced by Chopsquad DJ and originally premiered by Billboard, is the first single from Supa Vultures, a forthcoming collaborative EP from the two longtime cohorts. Distributed by EMPIRE, Supa Vultures releases on August 11th.

“The experience is always cool and natural when me and Reese work, that’s my brother – we from the same place, seen a lot of the same things and experienced a lot of the same things,” Lil Durk explained to the FADER. “I also had a couple appearances in the Chicago area in late May and early June, I asked Reese to go with me to both events so that we could catch up. After the appearances, we went to studio both times and next thing I know he’s flying back to Atlanta with me – and we’re making more music at my house in my studio. That’s how the whole project idea came about.”