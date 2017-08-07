

Alcy is rounding the summer out with a blazing new single and visuals to match. The Miami native recently released this new track titled “Without the Lean”, a record produced by BraveStar with visuals directed by DirtDaKon.

Alcy has made a name for himself in the industry collaborating with the likes of superstars Robb Bank$ and Kodak Black, though with this new single he’s proving that he’s paving his own lane.

Shot in his in downtown Miami, the video takes audiences through what it’s like to live a life that’s fun and memorable.

The record is already blowing up the clubs in the Miami South Beach area, and is starting to catch fire across the country. Get into the song and the visuals below, and be sure to be on the lookout for more from Alcy when he drops a full length mixtape this fall.