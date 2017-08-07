Today in Source News Flash: Lil Yachty released light-hearted visuals for his track “Forever Young” on Friday, August 4. In the clip, Yachty and his love interest are strolling through an amusement park as he tells his lady, “But we could be together forever/ But we could be together forever and ever/ I wanna live life with you forever and ever.”

In a newly released video, Gucci Mane and Chris Brown “Tone It Down” in a true Asian theme, only fitting for Eastern-sounding flute sounding in the background of the track.

Sunday (August 6), Dave East took to Instagram to share artwork and release date of his first album under Def Jam. Paranoia: A True Story will be dropping on August 18.

The Fall collection from Billionaire Boys Club is inspired by the 1960s Hippie movement. The collection includes, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, denim, jackets, and cut and sew pieces, most of which are punctuated by peace, love and unity symbols.

Adidas has just added a “Core Black” colorway to its Tubular Doom Primeknit model. The shoe is now available online and at select retailers.

The city of Chicago says it plans to file a lawsuit against the US Justice Department today (August 7) over new stipulations placed on federal law enforcement grant money requiring local police departments to assist in federal immigration actions.

Darren “Dutch” Daulton, the catcher who played a crucial role on the Phildaelphia Phillies’ 1993 World Series team, died on Sunday at the age of 55 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, the team announced.