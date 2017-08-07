Off-White is a brand renowned for their high fashion yet street ready aesthetic. Freshly unveiled is a pair of the 70s Sneaker Highs available in red and white. Predominantly made up of white leather, the sneakers possess red accents on the arrows emblem and heel cap. With a rubber sole, suede overlay around the toe, and an overall attention to detail the latest Off-White kicks are extravagant yet fit for the streets.

Cop the kicks now for a prestige pricing of $647 USD at Off-White’s official website.