Recently revealing the lookbook for its latest autumn collection, Palace has now revealed what to expect exactly come drop day with images of each clothing piece. T-shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, and accessories all featuring Palace’s signature 90’s streetwear aesthetic are set to drop. Different takes on the now iconic tri-ferg and palace logos are plastered on a series of ready to wear garments.

In terms of footwear, Palace is offering up a distinguished pair of loafers bearing a hardware P on the front of the shoe. Stand out pieces of the collection include an all over print work pant, a t-shirt with each letter of the alphabet displayed and the letter “P” highlighted and a side bag bearing the tri-ferg logo.

Releasing in the brand’s New York and London stores on August 11 with an online drop set for August 18, Palace’s Autumn collection will be available to eager fans of the skateboarding brand soon. Check out the gallery below for a selection of the drop’s images and the Palace website for the entire image gallery.