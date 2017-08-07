Yung Mazi, an up-and-coming rapper and Kevin Gates affiliate, was shot and killed on Sunday, sources confirmed.

Police responded to a shooting in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community at around 8:55 p.m. and found the rapper had been shot multiple times in front of a pizza restaurant called Urban Pie. Police have released a description of the shooter, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They say the shooter is male and “has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly in a bun.” At the time of the shooting, he was also “wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting.”

Police have not officially revealed that Yung Mazi was the victim, but social media lit up with tributes to the young rapper. In a news conference on Aug. 6, police reportedly said that “the victim was targeted. We have very little to go on at this point in time.”

On the same day of his death, Yung Mazi posted a shocking Instagram photo and caption. [email protected] @[email protected] real brothers ❤️❤️❤️ ready to die bout all of em don’t play wit what I love,” he wrote. Yung Mazi was also shot at a Waffle House in Dec. 2016. He was shot 3 times and survived. After the shooting, he tweeted: “God made me bulletproof.”