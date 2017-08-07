In a world full of artists looking to live the life of others, Blaze continues to differentiate himself in whatever he does. The rising Brooklyn native drops off a wavy new single titled, “All Alone” after releasing his previous track “Motivation” just a few months back. The new track finds the young Flatbush artist harmonizing over the hook that will have listeners and fans nodding and humming along. The production is by way of SM Tracks who delivers a mellow vibe on the instrumental. Give the song a listen and stay tuned for more music from SCUM GANGs finest, Bizz-E BlazE.

