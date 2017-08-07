Lud Foe drops off a new track titled, “Real Big” following his highly impressive “The Race” freestyle. Foe delivers another noteworthy track to add on to his resume with this one. His project “Get Well Foe” has also continued to gain the Chicago emcee more popularity over the recent months. With Lud Foe fully recovered and back to flooding the streets, it looks like we’re going to be hearing a lot from the young Chicago star. Give a listen and stay tuned for more music from Lud Foe as No Hooks 2 is right around the corner.