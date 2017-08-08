Premiere: 183rd Shares ‘This Is 183rd Street,’ With Features From A$AP Mob, Kendrick Lamar And More

New York City’s own 183rd is a producer that has worked with he likes of A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, Action Bronson, Kendrick Lamar and more. Now he’s added another project to his rich resume and dropped off This Is 183rd Street, a collection of some of his work with the rap game’s biggest names.

Talking about the project he said:

“These are instrumentals of songs that I have done with today’s hottest artists. It’s just for people to get more familiar with me until the next project.”

Listen to the project below.