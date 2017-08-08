Yeezy x adidas continues

Already available in a variety of hues, the lauded Yeezy Boost 350 v2 has been unveiled in three new color ways. Kanye West’s signature low top kicks show no signs of slowing production with “Red Night”, “Blue Tint” and “Semi Frozen Yellow” colorways apparently on the way.

Photos of the “Blue Tint” and “Semi Frozen Yellow” kicks have leaked courtesy of Instagram user @YEEZYSeason2. The sneakers possess the “SPLY-350” tag on the upper, each shoe dressed in never before seen colors and variations. The “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost is unique in that it features a light blue sock liner while the “Semi Frozen Yellow” kicks possess a bright neon makeup with red detailing. On both sneakers the Yeezy Zebra print makes its way back to the upper. Today, images of the “Red Night” edition have surfaced revealing a mix of Red Night, Chalk Purple and Chalk Pink coloring.

There is currently still no concrete release information on any of the new kicks and adidas Originals has yet to comment on the leaks of latest Yeezy pairs. Stay tuned for official details and check out images of the kicks in the gallery below.